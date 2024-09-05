Nelson reflects on missed chances after Lewes suffer shootout heartbreak in FA Cup

Lewes manager Craig Nelson admitted his side had “more than enough opportunities to score” as a frustrating 0-0 draw was followed by a penalty shoot-out exit from the FA Cup to ninth-tier side Harefield United.

In the replay, which followed a 1-1 draw at the Hares’ Middlesex home, the Rooks dominated possession and worked several chances but never got over the line.

While visiting goalkeeper Tom Clark was to thank for some brilliant stops and two saves in the resulting shoot-out, there was an acceptance that the hosts could have done more.

“I think the final decision to play the right pass, or the execution when we get into that position didn't give us enough clear-cut chances in front of goal after having all of the ball,” said Nelson.

Lewes players applaud the fans - as Harefield's Cup heroes celebrate behind them

“If we got one [goal], the floodgates would probably open. But we've got to score, it's as simple as that.”

Throughout the game, Harefield’s set-up, with a rigid defence and all outfield players tracking back, stifled the Rooks in a way that teams in their division rarely do.

This presented a new challenge to Nelson after winning all four of his opening games in charge, but it was a welcome lesson.

“I think that's the magic of the cup, right? It's normally a game we would win,” said Nelson.

“They played in a back five, sometimes in a back six. Therefore, the gaps where we can hurt them aren't available, or you've got to work the ball harder or quicker into other areas to then exploit spaces.

“They went into a 6-4-1, or a 6-3-2, sometimes, and gambled in those areas. But we've still got to get the ball into those areas to hurt them and punish them when we've got opportunities. We had more than enough opportunities to score, but that was missing, unfortunately.”

With the tie ultimately coming down to penalties, Nelson preferred to focus on why his side had not won before that element of lottery.

“I think penalties are pot luck. You're you're gonna have a team full of people that want to take them, some that don't want to take them,” said Nelson.

“Their tails are up because they feel they've come here, defended really well and given it their all.

“We don't ever want to be in that position if we're dominating games like how we did today. But credit to them, they won't care. If the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn't care either.”

Lewes return to Isthmian premier action on Saturday – the league leaders visit ninth-placed Carshalton.