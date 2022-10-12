'Netflix, Google, Apple' – How '£200m' TV deal could drastically impact Crawley Town, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and all EFL clubs

The English Football League are planning to negotiate a revamped and increased TV deal

The league confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a Request For Proposal (RFP), inviting interested broadcasters and media companies to come forward and suggest new ways of presenting the league on television and streaming platforms from the 2024-25 season, when its current deal with Sky Sports expires.

Lifting the ban on screening any matches live between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday is an option being considered, but ultimately nothing is off the table as the EFL seeks to find solutions which cater for changing viewer habits.

The Daily Mail reported the EFL have sent invitations to big broadcasters such as Facebook, Netflix, Google, Apple, Amazon, Sky Sports and BT Sport, requesting proposals as the board seek to alter the way matches are broadcast in a radical move.

The EFL’s current broadcast deal is said to be worth £119m per year and it is thought the EFL are targeting to boost that figure to around £200m per year by selling an increased number of matches for TV and streaming.

“Whilst the appetite for EFL football remains stronger than ever, we want to grow this audience further,” the EFL’s chief commercial officer Ben Wright said.

“We are inviting proposals from organisations that can enhance and develop the league’s offering, taking a new and innovative approach to how people consume EFL content.