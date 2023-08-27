A goal by the Newhaven goalkeeper Jake Buss, deep into injury time, prevented Little Common from collecting all three points in an entertaining SCFL premier division battle at Fort Road on Friday night.

Common welcomed Josh Turner into the starting line-up and goalkeeper Jack Lovick came in for his debut replacing the unavailable Matt Cruttwell. It was Common who started on the front foot, pressing their much fancied hosts and not allowing them to play out from the back.

The Commoners came closest to opening the scoring when Sam Ellis cut inside and drilled an effort towards goal, and despite spilling the initial effort the Newhaven keeper recovered well to pull off a fabulous save from Adam Smith’s headed follow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home keeper was soon at it again, this time palming away a Lewis Parsons effort which was heading towards the top corner. On the stroke of half time the hosts fashioned their first chance of the evening when an early delivery into the box found the unmarked Callum Conner but his weak effort was easily gathered by Lovick.

Newhaven in recent FA Cup action | Picture - Paul Trunfull

Common opened the scoring ten minutes into the second period when the Newhaven defence were unable to clear an Ollie Black throw and Jamie Crone was on hand to turn and slot home.

The goal seemed to spark the hosts into life and an effort fizzed across the box before a vital interception from Black and then Ian Robinson saw his low shot saved before the rebound was somehow blazed over the bar by Alfie Rogers from close range. Rogers had two penalty appeals waved away much to the annoyance of the vociferous home supporters and Lovick produced a great low save when the ball seemed destined to be heading into the bottom corner of the net.

Common thought they had doubled their lead when Buss spilled a Sam Cruttwell effort and Crone slotted in the rebound but the Common forward was flagged offside.