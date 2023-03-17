Edit Account-Sign Out
‘Never-say-die’ Hastings United boost play-off prospects with thrilling come-from-behind win at leaders

Gary Elphick hailed Hastings United’s never-say-die attitude in their dramatic 3-2 win at Isthmian Premier leaders Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday – but warned against complacency after their excellent result.

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:58 GMT

The Us trailed 2-0 on the hour-mark. Frankie Merrifield fired home in the sixth minute before Darren Foxley doubled the Blues’ lead in the second half.

But a rip-roaring final 17 minutes saw United claim a thrilling win. Freddie Legg halved the deficit on 73 minutes before Sam Adams equalised with a minute to go.

And, with Bishop’s Stortford reeling, Ben Pope struck at the death to claim an unlikely three points.

Gary Elphick hailed Hastings United’s never-say-die attitude in their dramatic 3-2 win at Isthmian Premier leaders Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday – but warned against complacency after their excellent result. Pictures by Scott White
Elphick said: “The guys have got great character. There’s a great team spirit and never-say-die attitude which we pride ourselves on.

“There’s standards that are set within the dressing room, and the lads always come up to the plate and do their best. That will never change.

“As long as I’m manager here, I’m hopeful that never-say-die attitude will always remain.”

The win in Hertfordshire snapped a three-game winless run and put the Us back in the play-off picture. Sixth-placed Hastings trail place-above Enfield Town by just one point.

Craig Stone celebrates Hastings United's late winner
The Us entertain midtable Billericay Town this Saturday, and Elphick has told his players not to rest on their laurels after their heart-stopper at Bishop’s Stortford.

He added: “To go to the table-toppers and win 3-2 is great, but I’m also wary of taking each game at a time.

“You’ve just got to look at the top teams – Erik ten Hag was dancing on the pitch with his players after the League Cup final, then Man United got beaten 7-0 the following week at Liverpool.

“You can’t lead with your chin in this game, because someone will knock you out!

Alex Brefo can barely contain his excitement
“You’ve got to take each weeks as it comes. I’m already wary of the opposition on Saturday. The Bishop’s Stortford means nothing if we don’t back it up on Saturday.”

Hastings have no injury concerns going into Saturday, although Ben Pope will miss out through suspension.

The striker will miss the next two games after receiving his tenth yellow card of the season in United’s win at Bishop’s Stortford.

Us boss Gary Elphick is congratulated at Bishop's Stortford
