Never-say-die Hastings United impress boss as Dover await in FA Cup
The Us made it four league wins in a row by beating Borough 2-1 at a baking Pilot Field on Saturday – despite reaching the 90th minute 1-0 down.
Tayo Oyebola levelled just as eight minutes of injury time began and Femi Akinwande struck the winner six minutes into it, sparking jubilant scenes among players, staff and fans.
The victory lifted Hastings to fifth place in the Isthmian premier table, a point behind the leaders, and put them on the front foot for tomorrow’s FA Cup tie away to National South side Dover.
Barnes said the nature of the win summed up the spirit in the camp that had grown throughout the summer and the early part of the campaign.
"We made it hard for ourselves,” said the boss. “We’d had a gruelling week with FA Cup games on the Sunday and Wednesday night and it was a very hot day, which was always going to be a big test.
"All the time we were 1-0 down I felt we could get something. The boys were superb in terms of their character. They kept going and kept believing.
"We always feel we can score goals and we got two in the nick of time. I said to the Haringey manager I felt they deserved the draw but we were delighted.
"The togetherness in the group, the belief and the support from the fans all played a big part.”
Those attributes will need to be seen again when Hastings go to Dover for tomorrow’s second qualifying round tie in the Cup.
They travel with another new face in the ranks – they last night unveiled former Dulwich man Quade Taylor, who can play in defence or midfield.
Barnes is relishing the tie: “We will go there with confidence – we have nothing to lose,” he added.
"We did some homework on Dover even before we won the replay in the last round in case we got through. We’ll have a large number of fans making the trip and it should be a great occasion.”
Adam Lovatt is Barnes’ only injury absentee.