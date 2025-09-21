New agony for Bognor Regis Town as Westfield win FA Trophy shootout

The Rocks endured spot-kick agony and exited the FA Trophy after drawing 1-1 at Westfield in a second qualifying round tie, losing out 4-3 in the penalty shootout following normal time.

Boss Jamie Howell was looking for a reaction from his players following a run of poor form and a demoralising 3-2 midweek defeat at Moneyfields in the Isthmian South central division despite leading 2-0 at one point.

Howell was once again forced to shuffle his pack with Joe Alman, Dan Gifford and Tommy Block sidelined through injury. And the reassembled Rocks couldn’t find a way to progress in another wanting performance.

The hosts were on top for large spells of the encounter but Howell’s men managed to pull level after going 1-0 down.

The Rocks in action at Westfield | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Finn Evans, formerly but only briefly a Bognor Regis Town attacker, deservedly headed the home side in front on 60 minutes. But sub Lennie Smith drew the visitors level after 84 minutes and the tie went to penalties.

And it was midfielder Preston Woolston who was unfortunate to miss the vital spot kick with Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent making a superb save to his right.

Howell must rally his charges ahead of the league game at fifth-placed Hanworth Villa on Saturday as he tries to guide his outfit away from the lower reaches of the table where they sit second from bottom.