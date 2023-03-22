New Burgess Hill Town boss: Get behind all the boys, we will give everything for OUR fans and OUR club

New Burgess Hill Town boss Lewis Taylor has told of his pride and excitement at taking on the task of guiding the club to Isthmian League safety.

The popular player has been appointed manager after the shock departure of Matt Longhurt just weeks after he had taken over from Jay Lovett.

As we reported last week, Longhurst said changing work commitments meant he could not continue with the Hillians – and Taylor has been selected as the man to take over.

Taylor’s task is clear – he needs to keep Burgess HIll away from the Isthmian south east division drop zone and relegation play-off places, one of which is occupied by Lovett’s new team Haywards Heath.

Lewis Taylor has taken over as Burgess Hill Town manager after Matt Longhurst's departure | Picture: Chris Neal

After a 2-1 defeat at Faverham in Taylor’s first game, Hill are just one place and one point above those play-off spots. The six-game run-in starts at home to second-placed Chatham this Saturday.

Taylor said: “I’ve been at Burgess Hill two years now and have loved every minute of my time here.

"My experiences to date with the fans, players and staff have been amazing and have helped me establish a special bond with the club.

"I am also hugely excited to hear the new plans and what the club is now aiming to achieve in progressing toward being a true community hub and taking the club on to the next level.

“We have one of the best fan bases in non-league football. This meant when Vince offered me the role as manager, it was a no brainer

"This is an amazing opportunity and I truly feel privileged and humbled to be the manager of Burgess Hill Town FC.

"I am very confident in my ability as a manager and leader, I’ve had a long career in professional and semi-professional football, been in many dressing rooms and have experienced what it takes to operate successful teams. I’ve also got a great No2 in Dean Sammut who I have previously worked with and known for many years.

"We announced this to the players, which was really positive and I’m now looking forward to working with them – we will end the season on a high.

"Hillians, get ready to get behind all the boys, we will give everything for OUR fans and OUR club!”