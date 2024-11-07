Hastings United have new co-owners – and say they can help the club move into a bright new era with confidence.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Torch Sports, a new sports management consultancy, has acquired an initial 18% shareholding in the club.

United said the partnership marked the beginning of a collaborative effort to redevelop the historic Pilot Field and boost efforts to achieve long-term growth and ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by Hastings native and Torch Sports director Solomon Curtis, the acquisition includes a commitment to strengthening United’s brand strategy and expanding their community engagement.

Solomon Curtis, Dean White, Hilary Lissenden, Danny Levart at Hastings United FC | Picture by HUFC

Curtis, joined by Hilary Lissenden, former director of England Boxing, and finance director Danny Levart, brings a wealth of expertise and local knowledge to the project.

The club said in the coming years, Torch Sports would work closely with everyone at United to drive development on and off the field.

Key plans include supporting a proposed phased redevelopment of the Pilot Field, ensuring the ground meets the needs and ambitions of the players, supporters and the community for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has already begun on the plans for the Pilot Field development, with proposals for a new grass pitch as well as an additional full-size 3G training pitch and upgraded stadium facilities.

Torch Sports is eager to help strengthen the club’s connections with everyone in Hastings and St Leonards, as well as inviting local businesses and investors to support our vision for growth.

Curtis shared his excitement about the partnership, telling the club website: “This is a significant milestone for Hastings United FC.

"As someone with deep roots in the area, I’m personally committed to collaborating with the club to establish a long-term strategy that benefits our loyal supporters and the wider Hastings and St Leonards community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean White, chairman of Hastings United, said: ‘’I would like to welcome Solomon, Hilary and Danny to the club as shareholders.

"The professional expertise they bring both as individuals and as a team will be hugely beneficial to delivering our long term vision.”