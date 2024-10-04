New Crawley Town boss will use playing career to help make the step up from National League to League One
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elliot joined the Reds from National League side Gateshead and says he is ready to face the increase of skill with the jump up of two divisions. He is joined by new assistant manager Louis Storey and first-team coach Antony Sweeney as they look to take Crawley up the table.
But what is the 38-year-old expecting to be the main difference in the step up? “I think it’s like any level, as a player I went through step 6 to the Premier League, it’s the stadiums, it’s the fanbases, it’s the size of the clubs, it’s the teams being more disciplined, the coaches being better and the individuals being better, every little thing has an increase,” he said
Elliot also praised “the consistency to keep up a defensive level or attacking level” in England’s third tier.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town manager praises staff who have joined him from Gateshead | New Crawley Town manager waxes lyrical about Reds players after first training sessions
He said: One of the main reasons I am here is because of what I saw in this group of players. It very much echoed what we had at Gateshead and we felt coming into work with players who control and dominate games is something we couldn’t turn down.
"And to do it at this level against some of the size of clubs we face as well is huge, so we are looking forward to continuing our ethic using the experience I have had in terms of the levels I’ve played and the managers and coaches I’ve worked with and try to implement that to be successful.”
The former Newcastle goalkeeper will take charge in his first game for the Reds on Saturday as they travel to Wycombe in League One.