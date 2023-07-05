New Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi: It’s an exciting time to be joining the Reds

Former Grimsby Town striker Danilo Orsi has revealed he has joined Crawley Town at ‘an exciting time’.

Orsi said he wanted ‘to play his part for the team’ after swapping Lincolnshire for Sussex in the closed-season.

The Reds narrowly avoided relegation from League Two last season. Forty-six points proved to be enough as Hartlepool United and Rochdale were consigned to the drop.

Crawley will not want to be in that precarious position again, and the signing of 27-year-old striker Orsi shows the club’s intent on bettering last season’s 22nd-place finish.

Along with some early summer signings, the Crawley Town owners have also invested in a new training centre at Falmer.

Speaking on the club’s new training base, Orsi said: “It’s really good. We have a gym here and our own pitch and it’s quite secluded.”

Orsi was also looking forward to striking up a partnership with the Reds’ attacking duo Dom Telford and Ashley Nadesan.

He added: “Getting to play with them, I think we all offer something a bit different.”

Orsi was also relishing the prospect of working alongside Crawley manager Scott Lindsey, and said he expected the Reds to have a ‘very different season to last year’.

He said: “How he [Lindsey] wants us to play football I feel like it’s going to suit me.