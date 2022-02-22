New date and time confirmed for Salford City v Crawley Town

Crawley Town’s postponed League Two fixture with Salford City has been given a new date and time.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 1:02 pm

The Reds will travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The original fixture was due to take place on Saturday, but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the new date. Any fans who can not make the rearranged date are entitled to a full refund.

The remaining ticket allocation for this fixture will be released in due course.

