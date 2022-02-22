New date and time confirmed for Salford City v Crawley Town

The Reds will travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the new date. Any fans who can not make the rearranged date are entitled to a full refund.

Crawley Town’s postponed League Two fixture with Salford City has been given a new date and time. Picture by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The remaining ticket allocation for this fixture will be released in due course.