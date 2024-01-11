New date set for Crawley Town's postponed Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie at Peterborough
The match referee postponed yesterday’s [January 10] fixture at the West Homes Stadium due to a frozen pitch – despite two earlier inspections indicating the game should be played.
It was 6.26pm by the time the postponement was announced on social media – after the Reds and their fans had made the tricky midweek journey to Cambridgeshire.
The last 16 tie will now take place on Tuesday, January 23 at 7.30pm.
Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the new date, and a new ticket will not need to be issued.
Tickets for the new date will be released in due course.
