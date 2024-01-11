Crawley Town have confirmed the new time and date of their postponed Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash at League One outfit Peterborough United.

The match referee postponed yesterday’s [January 10] fixture at the West Homes Stadium due to a frozen pitch – despite two earlier inspections indicating the game should be played.

It was 6.26pm by the time the postponement was announced on social media – after the Reds and their fans had made the tricky midweek journey to Cambridgeshire.

The last 16 tie will now take place on Tuesday, January 23 at 7.30pm.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: General view of the fixture board outside the stadium ahead of the match being called off one hour ahead of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Peterborough United and Crawley Town at Weston Homes Stadium on January 10, 2024 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the new date, and a new ticket will not need to be issued.

Tickets for the new date will be released in due course.

