The game, which was going to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, was due to kick off at 3pm. The second leg in Milton Keynes is due to be on Thursday, May 9, 8pm kick off.

But the club tweeted at 11.15am: “Crawley Town Football Club is disappointed to announce that this afternoon's Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final first leg has been postponed due to a waterlogged surface at the Broadfield Stadium.

“Details of a rearranged fixture will be released as soon as possible.”

Crawley Town's League Two play-off semi-final with MK Dons has been rearranged. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The first leg at the Broadfield Stadium will now be played on Tuesday, May 7, 7.30pm kick off and the second leg will be on Saturday, May 11 at 7.45pm.