New defender on way as Bognor Regis Town bid for sharp upturn in fortunes

Robbie Blake is working on bringing defender Amadou Jallow to Bognor Regis Town to help bolster the backline ahead of the trip to Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian premier division on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-half Jallow, 18, looks poised to sign on loan from Southern League premier south outfit Havant & Waterlooville in time to be involved at the Len Salmon Stadium this weekend.

Blake is keen to bring in new talent to try to address the alarming slump in form at Nyewood Lane – his side have lost five league games on the spin -- which sees the Rocks at the foot of the table following a 4-0 drubbing at home to Cheshunt last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jallow has been involved with the Hawks over the last few years and played a role in their U23s set-up last season before a spell with Kingstonian. He made his Havant & Waterlooville first team debut against Torquay United last season but hasn't featured as much as he would have liked this term and a loan move would suit all parties.

The Rocks take on Cheshunt - it ended 4-0 to the visitors last weekend | Picture: Trevor Staff

He played as a trialist for the Rocks in the 2-0 pre-season defeat against Pompey at the Nye Camp before agreeing a new deal with the Hawks. And Blake said: "Amadou has come in to training and looked sharp and he has a lot of good qualities. The hope is that we can get a deal done in the short term to thing him in on loan and then look at the situation thereafter in terms of something more permanent.

“We are in discussions with players to come in to the club and hope we can do so sooner rather than later. For sure we need to tighten up at the back and again, we really must take our chances when they present themselves. It was a devastating defeat against Cheshunt yet we definitely had our chances. Ultimately though poor defending has cost us once again.”

Rocks will have Calvin Davies available again after he served a one-match ban against the Ambers and his battling qualities are sure to be of value against the Essex outfit. Still missing will be long-term injured players Craig Robson, Ben Anderson and Lucas Pattenden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rocco Gamblin has left Bognor. Blake said of the youngster: “We wish Rocco all the best for the future and thank him for all of his efforts on our behalf during his time with the club.”

Bognor face a Sussex derby clash on Tuesday when they head to Lewes in the Isthmian premier division