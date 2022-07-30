New era at Crawley Town begins with defeat as early goal seals victory for hosts Carlisle United

Kristian Dennis’ early goal ensured Paul Simpson’s side got their season off to a winning start.

Crawley bossed the play, having 66 per cent possession, but were out-shot by their Cumbrian hosts. The Reds had six shots to Carlisle’s 23, and failed to muster a single shot on target in 90 minutes.

Crawley will hope to get their first three points on the board when they entertain Leyton Orient, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 home win over Grimsby Town, next Saturday.

New boss Betsy named six debutants in his first competitive starting XI of the season.

Ellery Balcombe, Dion Conroy, Tobi Omole, Travis Johnson, James Balagizi and Dom Telford all made their Reds bows at Brunton Park.

Crawley saw a lot of the ball in the opening stages but found themselves a goal down inside five minutes.

Dennis was quickest to react in the area after a Reds clearance hit the Blues’ Owen Moxon. The 32-year-old snaffled up the rebound and fired home his first goal of the campaign.

Debutant Dom Telford went close twice in the first half but couldn't find the net as Crawley Town were beaten at Carlisle United. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Ryan Edmondson and Dennis then went close for the Cumbrians before Crawley’s James Tilley struck the outside of the post with a low effort from outside the box.

The away side ended the half in the ascendency, with Telford firing inches wide twice in quick succession, but Carlisle lead at the break.

Betsy made two changes at half-time. Jake Hessenthaler replaced Jack Powell and, somewhat surprisingly, substitute keeper Corey Addai came on for Balcombe to make an unexpected debut.

Addai was called upon on the hour to make a superb reaction save to deny Jordan Gibson.

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Teddy Jenks and Kwesi Appiah were thrown on by Betsy as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

But, with eight minutes left, it seemed as if the Reds’ pursuit of a point had come to an end. Edmondson put the ball in the back of the net but, to the relief of the visitors, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Conroy headed wide from Tilley’s cross at the death but that was all Crawley could forge in the second half.

Crawley Town: Balcombe (Addai 46), Francomb (Adebowale 87), Conroy, Omole (Appiah 76), Johnson, Powell (Hessenthaler 46), Balagizi (Jenks 69), Tilley, Nichols, Nadesan, Telford.

Unused: Francillette.