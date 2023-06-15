New Lancing FC manager Dave Altendorff is happy with progress as he plots the 2023-24 campaign.

There have been numerous comings and goings of players and it will be a new-look side that takes the field for the season.

The latest signings are left-sided attacker Mo Juwara, who was with the Lancers last term, and striker Harry Heath, who fired Shoreham to the SCFL Division 1 title.

Altendorff said: “It was never my intention to instigate a complete rebuild of the squad when I joined Lancing. However, as the days went by it became clear to us that we were likely to lose a large number of last season’s squad and that getting reinforcements in was going to be necessary.

Harry Heath has moved from Shoreham to Lancing FC | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"We took it upon ourselves to be proactive in the market and seek replacements that fitted the profile of player we wanted to bring to the club.”

Lancing have lost four players to Burgess Hill after Dean Cox’s move, while half a dozen loanees returned to their parent clubs. Others have retired or moved away.

Altendorff added: “We haven’t released a single player! There’s no hard feelings against anyone at all. We wish all of the players that have departed the best of luck.”

Discussions are ongoing with the likes of Tyrone Madhani, Mo Zabane, Alieu Secka, Will Berry ahead of pre-season starting on June 27.