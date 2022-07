The figures, which have been put together by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, gives Crawley a value of £2.18m, leaving them 14th in the League Two table.

Town’s value has remained unchanged since June 15 when they had a 4.3 per cent value increase.

Here’s how their squad compares to the rest of the League Two.

You can get all the latest Crawley Town news here

1. Stockport County £495,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Grimsby Town £743,000. (+43.5%) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Carlisle United £1.17m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Barrow £1.35m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales