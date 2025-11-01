New likely date on cards for Bognor Regis Town’s grand return home

Bognor Regis Town bosses are targeting the game against Bedfont Sports in mid-December for a Nyewood Lane homecoming following the installation of a 3G pitch.

Rocks were hopeful to return to their spiritual home for the clash with AFC Portchester at the end of November but now say a more realistic date is December 13 when they host the London club.

Contractors are actually ahead of schedule as they continue to transform the Nye Camp into a modern football hub in a £1.3m project that will boast a state-of-the-art surface, new floodlights, dressing rooms and additional upgrades.

Jamie Howell's men have been hosting opponents at Chichester City's Oaklands Park ground since the start of the campaign while the work is being done and although the club have been quick to praise Chi as hosts, there is a strong desire to get back to the Nye Camp.

Work continues at the Nye Camp | Picture: Martin Denyer

Russ Chandler – who has spearheaded the move alongside grandees Jack Pearce and Simon Cook – has spoken previously about how the 3G pitch provides a foundation for the club’s future.

He added: “Without it, we risk financial instability, reduced participation, and the decline of our facilities culminating in reduced competitiveness on the pitch. With it, we hope to secure a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive future.

“As we have laid out before, we hope the 3G pitch will enable year-round usage, benefiting boys, girls, walking and disability football, and local community groups.

“It will generate essential income through hire fees, providing financial stability and supporting the club’s operations as well as prevent costly postponements, which have caused over £50,000 in lost revenue in the past two years.

“It will unlock opportunities for broader development, such as new classrooms for our education academy and enhanced hospitality areas."