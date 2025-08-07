New-look Eastbourne Borough head for Farnborough admitting squad needs more additions

Three months after one National League South promotion bid ended in disappointment, another one begins on Saturday for Eastbourne Borough.

It will be a Borough outfit with a different management team and many new faces on the pitch who arrive at Farnborough for match one of 46, followed by fans wondering whether their team can go one step further this season.

Matt Gray arrived in May as Adam Murray’s successor after the man who kept Borough up in 2023-24 and so nearly led them to glory in 24-25 left and joined Kidderminster Harriers.

Gray has added some notable new signings – among them forward Pemi Aderoju, on loan from Peterborough, Oldham play-off winner Jesurun Uchegbulam, former Northampton full-back Harvey Lintott, Crystal Palace loanee Victor Akinwale, ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger Joey Phuthi and former Sutton midfielder and new Boro’ skipper Craig Eastmond.

Borough on the ball in their final friendly, v Hashtag - but league business begins this weekend | Picture: Lydia Redman

Plenty have left too and work to strengthen the squad for the huge challenges ahead continues.

Boss Gray is glad pre-season is over. He said: “I’ve never been a fan of pre-season. I’ve been here a matter of weeks and it’s been tough if I’m honest. I’m still looking to bring a few players in – I still feel we’re light. It’s not for the want of trying.

“There have been some positives in pre-season. I’m pleased this period is over, I like getting to the real stuff. We look forward to the competitive games starting.”

He said work had already begun to study the Sports’ first three or four opponents – starting with Farnborough – and would have continued all this past week.

Matt Gray is still working to add to the squad - picture by Lydia Redman

Gray felt the final friendly – a 2-2 home draw with Hashtag last Saturday – was useful, although he wasn’t happy with the two goals conceded.

The club offered free entry, which ensured a decent-sized crowd, and quite a cheer went up when Borough scored to make it 2-2.

“It was a great initiative from the club, the free entry, it encouraged quite a few more to come out than we’ve had in our previous two games.

“When we got that goal and heard a bit of noise and singing, it made you look forward to our first home game against Hornchurch, when there’ll be considerably more here.”