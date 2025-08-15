New-look Rooks set for season of adventure in bid to reach Women’s Super League 2

Lewes FC Women begin a season full of unknowns as they welcome Watford FC to The Dripping Pan this Sunday in their opening league match.

The Rooks, who confirmed the appointment of ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne as head coach on 31 July, have had far from ideal preparations for the season ahead.

Two of their pre-season friendlies were cancelled as Worthing FC Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s pulled out, and their only formal games came three weeks apart, with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Saltdean United and a final warm-up against Dulwich Hamlet.

They won the latter game 7-0, although they will expect Watford to pose a much bigger threat than Dulwich, who finished 8th in the FAW National League Division One South East last season.

Lewes Women's new head coach Emma Byrne | Picture: LFC

Lewes have not been shy about their ambitions to compete for promotion in the National League Southern Premier Division this season, with the prize of a WSL Championship return burning bright.

Only two weeks ago, Lewes COO Kelly Lindsey said: “We want to be back in the Championship – the new WSL2 – and we know what it takes: the right eco-system, strategic alignment, collaboration, and the time commitment to earn our way back through hard work, unity and grit.”

While their manager search rolled on throughout the summer, Lewes made several changes to their playing squad.

Their 13 retained players include nine who made at least 14 appearances last season – goalkeeper Emily Moore, defenders Maddie Brant, Hannah Godfrey and Sarah Harvey, midfielders Olivia Carpenter, Sydney Schreimaier, Lois Roche and Katie Gilligan, and forward Paula Howells. They have also kept hold of Kayla Ginger, Megan Curran, Leah Lane and Rebecca Teale.

Notable departures include Layla Proctor, Lucy Connolly-Brame and Adekite Fatuga, while Izzy Glass-Oliver and Skye Bacon have joined Saltdean and Worthing respectively.

In terms of new signings, the Rooks have been ambitious, with Layla Banaras, Taylor Bell, Lois Edwards, Chelsea Ferguson, Ella Newman, Ylenia Priest, Annie Rolf, Danielle Rowe and Rebekah Trewhitt all coming in.

Newman and Ferguson are familiar faces, having both represented the club previously, while Worthing star Rowe is well-known locally. Bell (ex-Charlton), Edwards (Plymouth), Priest (Billericay) and Rolf (Portsmouth) are not unknowns either, although Pakistan international Banaras and New Zealand under-20 defender Trewhitt bring some intrigue.

Kick-off for the new regime is at 2pm this Sunday, with Watford – who finished 3rd last season – expected to pose a big test.