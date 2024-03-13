The 2-1 win over Notts County leaves the Reds two points off AFC Wimbledon in seventh, but with two games in hand.

It promises to be a great race for the promotion and play-off places, as well as at the foot of the table after two wins in a row has lifted Forest Green Rovers out of the drop zone at Colchester’s expense.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1 . Mansfield Town 89pts (+47) Photo: Chris Holloway

2 . Stockport County 86pts (+38) Photo: Richard Heathcote

3 . Wrexham 83pts (+28) Photo: Chris Holloway