Crawley Town remain right in the mix for a play-off place after last night's win over Notts County.

New predicted final League Two table after midweek win leaves play-off hopes in Crawley Town's own hands

Crawley have their fate in their own hands after another fine win last night.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT

The 2-1 win over Notts County leaves the Reds two points off AFC Wimbledon in seventh, but with two games in hand.

It promises to be a great race for the promotion and play-off places, as well as at the foot of the table after two wins in a row has lifted Forest Green Rovers out of the drop zone at Colchester’s expense.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

89pts (+47)

1. Mansfield Town

89pts (+47) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (+38)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+38) Photo: Richard Heathcote

83pts (+28)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+28) Photo: Chris Holloway

80pts (+18)

4. Crewe Alexandra

80pts (+18) Photo: Shaun Botterill

