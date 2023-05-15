Research by OLBG claims Crawley Town underachieved by four places this season.

OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed.

The Reds had been predicted to finish 18th but could only manage 22nd place.

The findings revealed that League Two play-off winning hopefuls Carlisle ended League Two 19 places above where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest overachievers.

By contrast, in finishing 20th, Colchester were 18 places below pre-season predictions and take the crowd as the league’s biggest underachievers.

Here’s how every team compared against their pre-season expectations with the bookies.

Get all the latest Crawley Town news here.

1 . Leyton Orient (+8) Pre-season prediction: 9th Final position: 1st Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Stevenage (+15) Pre-season prediction: 17th Final position: 2nd Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Northampton Town (+3) Pre-season prediction: 6th Final position: 3rd Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Stockport County (+12) Pre-season prediction: 16th Final position: 4th Photo: Naomi Baker