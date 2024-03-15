Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to Rocks boss Robbie Blake after the midfielder came off the bench for skipper Calvin Davies in the second half of the 2-1 Isthmian premier division loss at home to table-toppers Hornchurch.

South Korean Seung-Woo Yang, who spent time with the club in pre-season, was released by the Spitfires and has signed with a view to bolstering Blake’s options in the run-in.

He delivered a neat and tidy display in the middle of the park against the Urchins and was set to feature in Tuesday’s home game against Wingate & Finchley, with Davies struggling with a knock he picked up on Saturday, but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Seung-Woo Yang, 21, who has had loan spells at AFC Totton and Salisbury, spent his youth days at Southampton’s academy before making a move to Forest Green Rovers.

He also enjoyed a spell at Southern League club Hamworthy United.

And Blake, shown a red card — as was Craig Robson — in the reverse against Hornchurch, said: “Seungy chose to go to Eastleigh back at the start of the season and we fully accepted that and wished him well."

“Circumstances have changed and we welcome him back and hope he can contribute for us as we look to make an impact as the season progresses — with an eye on improving our league standing, obviously.”

Now Blake’s focus is on the trip to Wingate & Finchley this Saturday. And he hopes his side can show the decent form displayed against the Urchins even though they suffered the late agony of conceding two goals in added-on time.

Alfie Bridgman gave the home side a 1-0 first-half lead but the visitors took the three points thanks to goals from Liam Nash and Lewis Nash in the 95th and 98th minutes.

Blake added: “Defeat was hard to take and to lose so late in the game was frustrating of course, but we performed superbly against the runaway league leaders and we definitely deserved something from the game.