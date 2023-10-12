Outbound b2b have announced the sponsorship of Haywards Heath Town Football Club’s women’s squad for the 2023-24 season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Already a club sponsor, they say this is a very exciting opportunity to further strengthen their ties with their home town football club by supplying the women’s squad with their new training tops for the forthcoming season.

Outbound b2b said: “Although our business has a nationwide reach, Outbound b2b believe in supporting our local community whenever possible, and sponsoring the Women’s squad fits our values perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They compete in the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East, and play against clubs such as Norwich City Women, QPR Women and AFC Wimbledon Women among others.

Some of the Haywards Heath Town Women's players in the new kits, sponsored by Outbound b2b | Picture: Ray Turner

"Outbound b2b wish all the women’s, girls’, men’s and boys’ teams at Haywards Heath Town Football Club the very best of luck for the season.”

Haywards Heath Town FC director Paul Stone added: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Outbound b2b and the team look fantastic in their new training tops.

"It is really important for us to partner with local businesses like Outbound b2b to show our commitment to the community, and their support alongside our other sponsors help ensure that our club gets the kit and equipment they need to compete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outbound b2b and its sister company Outbound Automotive are professional outbound telephone call specialists.

Two of the Haywards Heath Town Women's players in the new kits, sponsored by Outbound b2b | Picture: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath-based, the businesses have a nationwide reach and offer the perfect solution to all of your outbound telephone call requirements.

Meanwhile Haywards Heath Town’s men’s side have continued their fine start to the season.

Jay Lovett’s side sit sixth in the SCFL premier division table after a 2-1 win at home to Lingfield at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Abudiore and Hayden Skerry both scored in the first half to make it seven wins from the Blues’ first 11 league games.