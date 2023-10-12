New sponsors answer call to back Haywards Heath Town Women
Already a club sponsor, they say this is a very exciting opportunity to further strengthen their ties with their home town football club by supplying the women’s squad with their new training tops for the forthcoming season.
Outbound b2b said: “Although our business has a nationwide reach, Outbound b2b believe in supporting our local community whenever possible, and sponsoring the Women’s squad fits our values perfectly.
"They compete in the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East, and play against clubs such as Norwich City Women, QPR Women and AFC Wimbledon Women among others.
"Outbound b2b wish all the women’s, girls’, men’s and boys’ teams at Haywards Heath Town Football Club the very best of luck for the season.”
Haywards Heath Town FC director Paul Stone added: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Outbound b2b and the team look fantastic in their new training tops.
"It is really important for us to partner with local businesses like Outbound b2b to show our commitment to the community, and their support alongside our other sponsors help ensure that our club gets the kit and equipment they need to compete.”
Outbound b2b and its sister company Outbound Automotive are professional outbound telephone call specialists.
Haywards Heath-based, the businesses have a nationwide reach and offer the perfect solution to all of your outbound telephone call requirements.
Meanwhile Haywards Heath Town’s men’s side have continued their fine start to the season.
Jay Lovett’s side sit sixth in the SCFL premier division table after a 2-1 win at home to Lingfield at the weekend.
Emmanuel Abudiore and Hayden Skerry both scored in the first half to make it seven wins from the Blues’ first 11 league games.
Lovett’s men have a tough test on Saturday when they make the trip to early leaders Crowborough Athletic.