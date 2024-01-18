New survey shows the happiness of League Two fans on social media and reveals how Crawley Town supporters compare to Grimsby Town, Forest Green Rovers, Salford City and Crewe Alexandra fans - picture gallery
New research has revealed the unhappiest fans in the English Football League, according to online engagement and reactions.
The team at OLBG has revealed the happiest fans in the EFL in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes, love reactions, and engagement, to calculate an overall fan happiness score out of ten.
Here is how each club’s fans rate, from happiest to most miserable.
All data was collected in November 2023.
