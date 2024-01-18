BREAKING
New survey shows the happiness of League Two fans on social media and reveals how Crawley Town supporters compare to Grimsby Town, Forest Green Rovers, Salford City and Crewe Alexandra fans - picture gallery

New research has revealed the unhappiest fans in the English Football League, according to online engagement and reactions.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 16:28 GMT

The team at OLBG has revealed the happiest fans in the EFL in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes, love reactions, and engagement, to calculate an overall fan happiness score out of ten.

Here is how each club’s fans rate, from happiest to most miserable.

All data was collected in November 2023.

You can get all the latest Crawley news, here.

9.05/10

1. Notts County

9.05/10 Photo: Cameron Smith

7.5/10

2. Stockport County

7.5/10 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

7.32/10

3. Wrexham

7.32/10 Photo: Christopher Furlong

6.85/10

4. AFC Wimbledon

6.85/10 Photo: James Chance

