Newcastle player ratings vs Brighton: One player flops with a 5 as the Magpies suffer a devastating 3-1 loss

Here are the Newcastle player ratings as the side lost 3-1 away against Brighton and Hove Albion with youngster Evan Ferguson grabbing a hat-trick.
Eddie Howe’s men suffered their third league loss in a row at the hands of the Seagulls – whose qualities overshadowed Newcastle’s mistakes.
Here is how we rated the Newcastle players’ performances.
1. Nick Pope: 5
He spilled the ball to gift Brighton their first goal of the game following a poor clearance where the goalkeeper should have put it out of play Photo: (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
2. Matt Targett: 6
There were times he lost possession and put his side under pressure while also being caught out of position Photo: (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
3. Fabian Schar: 6
He picked up a booking towards the end of the first half and the ball deflected off his standing leg as it travelled past Pope for the third goal, but you can’t hold that against him Photo: (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
4. Dan Burn: 6
The former Brighton defender was a nuisance for the Seagulls but he couldn’t stop his former colleagues from slotting three past his goalkeeper Photo: (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)