Newhaven and Crowborough stay in SCFL title running … YMCA beat Midhurst

Last Saturday, the Dockers travelled to Crowborough with both teams needing a win to keep the destiny of the title within their grasp. With so much at stake, the first half was an understandably nervy affair, with little in the way of clear chances for either side.

Of the few opportunities that were created, the best fell to Newhaven, only for Rob Malila to be denied by a fine double save from the Crow’s goalkeeper.

On the stroke of half-time, the hosts were fortunate not to be reduced to ten-men when John Sinclair caught Ryan Blunt high and late, but the referee deemed it only a bookable offence

Newhaven in recent SCFL action against Bexhill | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Having spent the first half feeling each other out, the second half was a more open affair, with both sides looking for the goals to secure the win they needed. It was the Crows who struck first in the 54th minute. Newhaven failed to fully clear their lines from a corner, allowing a cross from the right that was headed home by Will Puffette

Five minutes later, Crowborough could – and probably should – have doubled their lead when Leo Vowels broke free but could only shoot wide from a good position. Then, with 25 minutes remaining, Newhaven drew level. Lee Robinson brilliantly heading home Callum Edwards’ pinpoint cross.

With both teams looking for a winner, it was Crowborough who went closest to getting it when, deep into injury time, substitute Lewis Unwin shot inches wide from the edge of the area.

The result left both teams needing to win their remaining games while hoping Steyning (who Newhaven play this Saturday) drop points.

Horsham YMCA on their way to beating Lingfield at the weekend - and they won again on Turesday night, when they defeated Midhurst 1-0 | Picture: Beth Chapman

And so on to Tuesday, where Newhaven visited another promotion rival Haywards Heath. A victory here would cement Newhaven’s play-off spot whilst leaving Haywards Heath’s own promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

As with Saturday, the high stakes made for a tense opening with few chances being created. However, on this occasion it was Newhaven who made the breakthrough when, on the half-hour mark, a well-struck Alfie Rogers free-kick found the corner of the net.

Heath failed to launch an immediate response, and for much of the second-half it was Newhaven who looked the more likely team to score. Bailie Rogers, Alfie and Robinson all went close to grabbing a second.

The hosts finally came to life in the final 15 minutes, as they threw everything bar the kitchen sink at their visitors. Buss twice made good saves to maintain parity, while a couple of other chances flew just off target.

A. Rogers had a golden opportunity to put the game to bed with just over five-minutes remaining when he burst through one-on-one, only to slightly overrun the ball and allow the Heath GK to get a hand on it and force him wide.

Ultimately, a second goal wasn’t required, as the Dockers held on to win 1-0. This means that regardless of what happens in their final two-games, the Dockers are at least assured of a play-off spot.

Should they beat title favourites Steyning at Fort Road on Saturday, then the two teams will be level on points going into the final round of games. However, with Steyning way ahead on goal difference, and facing rock-bottom AFC Uckfield in their final game, Newhaven winning the title still remains very much a long shot.

Top six

Steyning P36 Pts 82

Newhaven 36 79

Eastbourne Town 36 76

Hassocks 36 75

Crowborough 34 75

Haywards Heath 36 72

Horsham YMCA 1-0 Midhurst & Easebourne

by Martin Read

Supporters braving a fresh Tuesday evening at Horsham YMCA’s Herbert Direct stadium were rewarded with a battling 1-0 win against physically bigger Midhurst & Easebourne, who were places above at the start of the match, on an excellent rain-defying surface courtesy of unstinting work by groundsman Ron Moulding and his team.

YM had an early let off when Sam Mercer skewed wide before onrushing Midhurst keeper Jordan Brown kicked clear and soon afterwards beat Michael Wood to the ball. Four corners followed, two at either end with an Aaron Jeal diving save denying the visitors, ahead of the crossbar coming to YM’s rescue, the first half ending goalless.

Resuming brightly, a YM corner was kept out by Jordan, who then negated Luke Roberts’ solo run. End to end play ensued, featuring two strong free kicks from Midhurst skipper Lewis Hamilton. After a YM corner Jamie Taylor blasted over, but he made amends with a well-taken goal in the 85th minute, heralding frantic cup tie style pressure from both sides, sub Sekou Toure coming close for YM and a Midhurst header going over, YM securing the win.

Ryan King, YM Assistant Manager, said: “Towards the end of a long season we could have been forgiven for winding down, but there was no question of that – we built up great momentum with maximum effort and it was great to get a back to back win, especially with a clean sheet.”