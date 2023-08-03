Ten-man Newhaven opened the 2023/24 Southern Combination premier division season with a point away at Horsham YMCA following Bailie Rogers’ controversial first half dismissal.

After a cagey opening 20 minutes, with little goalmouth action to speak of, Rogers was given his marching orders midway through the first half after a melee sparked by a foul committed by younger brother, Alfie.

The decision was greeted with surprise by supporters of both teams, with the majority feeling the Newhaven left-back had been hard done by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While YM failed to make their numerical advantage account for the remainder of the first half, they came out after the restart with all guns blazing.

Peacehaven take on Loxwood | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Were it not for a couple of fine saves from Jake Buss – the first of which was outstanding, flying across the goal to tip over a Dean Lovegrove shot that had seemed destined for the top corner – and a goal line clearance, then Horsham YMCA could have been home and dry inside the opening 10 minutes.

Having ridden out the storm, though, it was the Dockers who took the lead.

Some great interplay in the YM area between debutants Sean Stephenson, Luca Page and Ryan Warwick, culminated with the ball being played across goal for Warwick to open his Dockers account with a well-taken finish.

The smash and grab was on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham YMCA continued to push forward, and while Newhaven continued to defend well, the lead was never a comfortable one.

With 18 minutes remaining YM got the equaliser that their pressure had been threatening.

A long throw-in caused havoc in the penalty area, and after a couple of ricochets that could have gone anywhere, the ball landed at the feet of Tom Tolfrey who tucked home the leveller.

With the match entering a lengthy period of injury time, the hosts were also reduced to ten men by virtue of the sin bin, after an assistant alerted the ref to something that was presumably said to him by Lovegrove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Horsham YMCA ’s numerical advantage having been shorn, the Dockers very nearly won the match with the last kick of the game.

Substitute James Rhodes fed fellow sub Tyler Scrafton. Scrafton burst into the area, stepped past his marker and unleashed a well-hit shot that was dealt with by Aaron Jeal in the YM goal.

The match ended honours even with perhaps the Dockers being the happier of the two sides having had to play a large portion of the match a man down.

Newhaven Man of the Match: Jake Buss. A string of key saves – including one absolutely incredible effort – helped Newhaven to a hard-earned point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacehaven & Telscombe had a winning start to their SCFL premier campaign. Billy Oliver scored both goals as they won 2-0 at home to Loxwood.

AFC Uckfield Town were the day-one SCFL premier table toppers thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to AFC Varndeanians. A Charlie Playford double turned around a 1-0 deficit and Jacob Feasy’s strike made sure of the points.