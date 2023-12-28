Newhaven go top of league with win at Peacehaven - the match in 29 pictures

Newhaven FC have gone top of the Southern Combination premier division with a 3-1 Boxing Day win away to Peacehaven and Telsocmbe.

A blistering start srt up the Dockers’ win and rise to the summit with Alfie Rogers giving them the lead after two minutes and Ryan Warwick doubling it two minutes later.

Harry Pollard’s goal pulled The Tye back into it before half-time but Lee Robinson restored Newhaven’s two-goal advantage midway through the second half and that was the way it stayed.

The victory put the Dockers top on goal difference from second-placed Crowborough Athletic, who had a 3-0 home win over AFC Uckfield. The top two have a six-point advantage over Hassocks, who lost 3-2 at home to Haywards Heath.

It promises to be a keenly fought second half of the season in the division as the top sides battle for the title and the promotion to the Isthmian League that comes with it.

See pictures from the match by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.

