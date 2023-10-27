Newhaven FC held their nerve to come through a tense penalty shootout and progress into round two of the FA Vase at the expense of Essex Senior League side Sporting Bengal United.

However, the scoreline only tells half the story, as the Dockers were forced to play the final 25 minutes of the match – plus the shootout – with veteran striker Ryan Walton in goal, following an injury to Jake Buss.

After an even opening, Newhaven took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Harry Reed did brilliantly to turn his marker inside-out down the right, before crossing to Callum Edwards who produced a classy finish on his return from injury.

Newhaven take on Sporting Bengal | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Sporting Bengal responded well, though, and were it not for a superb Buss save, they would have found themselves level five minutes later.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors thought they had equalised, only for Ryan Blunt to superbly hack a goal-bound effort off the line.

The Dockers came out firing after the interval, and had the chances to put the game to bed in the opening 15 minutes of the second-half.

First, Ryan Warwick forced a fine double save from the Sporting goalkeeper, before the same player saw a curling effort crash off the crossbar. Lee Robinson could only wastefully blaze the rebound over the bar.

Sporting Bengal soon made Newhaven pay for their profligacy.

On the hour mark, Buss again did brilliantly to stop the first effort, but could do little to prevent the follow-up from hitting the back of the net.

Edwards then almost immediately missed an opportunity to restore Newhaven’s lead when he blazed over when well placed.

Five minutes later, Newhaven’s afternoon took a turn for the worse as Buss suffered his injury – one likely to keep him out for up to six weeks.

Walton, though, was superb between the sticks, making three vital saves to keep the hosts level and ensure the match went to penalties.

In the shootout, two Bengal players missed the target, while Walton, Lee Robinson, Toby Reeder and Ian Robinson all converted to send the Dockers through to the next round.

Their reward is another home tie, this time against SCEFL side Deal Town on November 11.

MoM was Rob Malila, who was brilliant from start to finish.

Centre back is arguably not his favoured position, but you wouldn’t have known it on this performance; solid throughout, a threat carrying the ball out of defence; a very good overall performance.

ROUND-UP

Elsewhere, Crowborough reached the fourth round of the SCFL Peter Bentley Cup with a 4-1 win at Seaford last Saturday. Peacehaven & Telscombe slipped to fourth in the SCFL on Tuesday when they lost 3-1 at Steyning Town, who leapfrogged them in the table.