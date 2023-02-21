Newhaven put ELEVEN past Roffey… YMCA beaten by FA Vase quarter-finalists

Roffey FC used their ninth different goalkeeper of a difficult season – but let in 11 at Newhaven. And Horsham YMCA slipped to a home defeat. Reports from those two games – plus a win for Roffey Robins U14s – feature in this latest Horsham-area football round-up.

Newhaven 11 Roffey 0

SCFL premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey’s season hit a new low as Jack Munday’s side journeyed to high flying Newhaven who surely have a set-up and team ready for step four.

Horsham YMCA take on Peacehaven | Picture: Beth Chapman

Roffey were without goalkeeper Jasper Sheik who was on duty with parent club Aldershot against Wrexham.

With no other keeper available Munday signed 18-year-old Callum Thompson from Hassocks and he made his debut behind a side missing Clyde Jacques, Ricardo Fernandes, Jahobi Maher, Jack Stafford, Jake Relleen, Olly Brown, Morgan Prill and George Cousins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson was the ninth goalkeeper to have played in the first team this year.

Roffey Robins Atletico U14s

Ironically with Newhaven surely having the biggest dugouts in the league, Roffey had only one sub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boars nearly took the lead in the first few seconds when Damien Fortune broke down the left and cut in to see his effort just touched away by Jake Buss in the home goal as they collided. But with their first attack Newhaven took the lead as a shot from Franzen-Jones took a huge deflection to take it in the opposite side to that covered by Thompson.

Roffey fought back and Andrade had a shot scrambled away in front of goal and twice Jamie Maunder cut in from the left and shot wide.

But the problems came when Newhaven attacked down both wings. Thompson had just pulled of a point-blank save from a Newhaven left wing attack when they got in down their right for Robinson to make it 2 0. Connor made it three inside 20 minutes and the Boars’ heads were dropping.

Despite still playing decent football and creating a couple more chances for Diego Carmo and Kelvin Lucas, Roffey had no answer to the home side’s attacking and conceded three more before half-time including a second for Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey held out for five minutes of the second half before Connor completed his hat-trick. The visitors did force Buss in the home goal to make one good stop but couldn’t stem the flow at the other end with a Collins back pass going straight to a red shirted man who finished clinically.

Thompson pulled off a fantastic save down to his right before a rebound was put away. The young keeper had been let down by the performance in front of him and looks to have a good future.

When the dust settled Newhaven had finished with 11 which could be worth an extra point in their bid for promotion – and Roffey had suffered a defeat that was the biggest ever for their management.

Munday will be hoping to get some of the players back for the home match against Crowborough but will still be without Prill, Fernandes and Cousins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Munday stressed that he had bought a three-year plan to the club which involved restructuring and building a whole youth section, similar to that he developed at Alfold during their climb up the divisions.

The weekend’s result doesn’t change these plans at all and if anything it’s even more evident this is needed for the club to become sustainable and ultimately compete at the level Newhaven are at.

SAM CHAPMAN

Horsham YMCA 0 Peacehaven & Tels 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCFL premier

YMCA welcomed FA Vase quarter finalists Peacehaven to Gorings Mead with manager Dean Carden naming himself in a team missing Hayden Neathey and Clem Asiedu from the backline.

He was looking for a response after the defeat at Crawley Down.

The home fans did not have to wait long for the first attempt on goal as Josh Neathey nearly caught out Nathan Stroomberg in the visitors’ goal with a shot from the kick-off but the keeper gathered it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten minutes later the crowd of 77 saw what was to become the deciding goal trickle in after Ryan Warwick’s free kick took a huge deflection to leave Aaron Jeal on one side of the goal and the ball just evading the scrambling defender on the other to make it 0-1.

On 20 minutes Dan Evans got down the left to deliver a cross which somehow managed to miss Tom Tolfrey, Sekou Toure and Josh Neathey.

The Tye missed a couple of chances, one when a combination of the keeper and Ashley Dugdale prevented a goal.

Four minutes later a scuffle between Neathey and Stroomberg saw the YM man and Peacehaven’s Ross Barclay yellow carded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started with Archie Goddard replacing Toure. After 58 minutes Wiltshire pulled back Tolfrey to stop a breakaway and they both ended up cautioned.

YM continued to meet stubborn resistance from Peacehaven’s defence, including several fouls on Neathey and a period of time-wasting from Stroomberg with 20 minutes to go which earned him a yellow card.

As hard as they tried YM could not get an equaliser and a game with more yellow cards (seven) than clear chances was settled by an untidy and unlucky goal.

UNDER-14s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey Robins Atletico under 14s earned a crucial victory against Ashurst Wood, which helps them secure their place in the second tier for next season.

Atletico had to get to grips with more physical opponents. Michael Gomes and Dan Campbell played a crucial role in central midfield. Dan Klamm and Fin Ledingham were reunited as centre backs.

Jack Dann was industrious on the right wing, while Aaron Woodhams on the left bamboozled the opposition. Strikers Josh Bellamy and Luca Harris were a constant threat.

Keeper Theo Botevyle was largely untroubled in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full backs Henry Dinsdale and Will Anderson linked well with the midfield and a period of pressure culminated with a fine goal. From a quick throw, Harris found Bellamy who jinked around the defence shooting across goal. Dann made sure by tucking it home.

Atletico were equal to everything Wood threw at them in response. Ben Cann came on to shore up the defence and Botevyle pulled off a couple of fine stops.