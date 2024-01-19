Newhaven returned to the top of the SCFL Premier Division on Saturday, courtesy of with a 5-2 win at Little Common – and stayed there with a draw against closest rivals Crowborough on Tuesday night.

However, while the scoreline may suggest a comfortable afternoon’s work for the free-scoring Dockers, the reality was different.

For long periods, Newhaven struggled to impose themselves, and it was only once the hosts had been temporarily reduced to nine men with half-an-hour remaining that they fully took control.

The visitors made the perfect start when Callum Edwards took advantage of a sloppy pass in the Common defence, exquisitely curling the ball into the corner from outside the area with just four minutes played.

Despite the early breakthrough, it was Common who were looking the more threatening. When Adam Smith equalised after 25 minutes, following some poor Newhaven defending, it was no real surprise.

Right on half-time, the Dockers restored their lead when Josh Tuck, back from injury, powerfully headed home an Alfie Rogers corner, his first goal for the club.

Common refused to lie down and within seven minutes of the restart, they were back level. A well-worked move culminated with the ball being slipped through to Lewis Hole who gave Jake Buss no chance with a classy finish into the corner.

The game’s turning point occurred just after the hour. First the hosts were temporarily reduced to ten men when one of their players took umbrage to a clear handball outside the area and was promptly sin-binned.

From the free-kick, Alfie Rogers struck the bar and the ball fell to Lee Robinson with the whole goal at his mercy, and he was fouled by Common’s player-manager, who was sent off.

Alfie Rogers made no mistake from the spot to smash the Dockers into the lead for the third time.

With the hosts down to nine men for the next ten minutes, and ten men for the remainder, a third Little Common comeback never appeared likely.

It took until the 82nd minute for Newhaven to make the three points safe. Harry Reed’s surge up the wing took him into a dangerous area, his cross wasn’t dealt with by the home defence and Ryan Warwick took a touch, set himself and finished with aplomb into the bottom corner.

With the game nearing the 90th minute, Newhaven added a fifth to put a gloss on the scoreline that was harsh on Little Common as Robbie Keith just about bundled the ball over the line from close range.

Honours even in top-of-the-table clash

Newhaven had to settle for a point in their top-of-the-table clash against Crowborough on Tuesday night after the Crows snatched a late equaliser to deflate a boisterous home crowd.

After a largely forgettable first-half, in which Newhaven keeper Jake Buss was somewhat fortunate to stay on the field after clipping Steve Smith when through on goal, the Dockers upped the pace in the second half. Within five minutes of the restart, Harry Reed missed a glorious chance to open the scoring, scuffing Callum Edwards’ pull-back wide from just by the penalty spot.

With Newhaven starting to probe and cause Crowborough’s organised defence an increasing number of problems, they took a deserved lead with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Having been awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the area, there was no question regarding who would take it. Step forward Dockers’ talisman Alfie Rogers, who promptly found the net for the eighth successive game.

For a long time, the Crows didn’t appear to have a response and, despite making a number of attacking changes, Newhaven’s defence looked fairly comfortable.

There was always a feeling, though, that there would be a chance somewhere for the visitors before the final whistle and it arrived with five minutes left to play. A hopeful high ball forward wasn’t dealt with by the Newhaven defence, the ball ran loose to Crow’s substitute Elliott Duncan in the area, and he kept his cool to level proceedings, despite Newhaven protests that there had been a foul in the build-up.

The result keeps Newhaven a point clear at the top of the division, ahead of a Crowborough side who still have a game in hand.