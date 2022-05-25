John Yems left the club on May 6 following his suspension amid and FA investigation into serious allegations against the 62-year-old.
Co-chairman Preston Johnson told the Crawley Observer they have had ‘multiple conversations with candidates’.
When asked about the timeline in appointing a new manager, WAGMI United’s Johnson added: “As soon as possible, but we won’t unnecessarily rush the process and need to make sure we find the best candidate for Crawley Town FC.”
And bettingodds.com have published their list of current favourites for the vacant role.
