Paul Tisdale

John Yems left the club on May 6 following his suspension amid and FA investigation into serious allegations against the 62-year-old.

Co-chairman Preston Johnson told the Crawley Observer they have had ‘multiple conversations with candidates’.

When asked about the timeline in appointing a new manager, WAGMI United’s Johnson added: “As soon as possible, but we won’t unnecessarily rush the process and need to make sure we find the best candidate for Crawley Town FC.”

Former Crewe manager David Artell is 2/5

And bettingodds.com have published their list of current favourites for the vacant role.

Paul Raynor, who was assistant manager to Steve Evans at Crawley, is 8/1

The former Barrow boss is 8/1

The former Exeter City and Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale is 16/1

Simon Rusk is a former head Coach of Brighton and Hove Albion U21 and played 54 games for Crawley - 25/1

The former Pompey and Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett is 25/1/1

The former Reds boss is a fans favourite, but a return is very unlikely - he is 25/1 along with Simon Grayson and Chris Breech

Bromley manager Andy Woodman has just won the FA Trophy - he is 25/1

His last team was Grimsby Town

Nathan Rooney worked under Gabrielle Cioffi at Crawley. He is 25/1

Current manager of Chelsea Women, Emma Hayes is 25.1