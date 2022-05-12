Next Crawley Town manager odds: WAGMI United search for next Reds boss with former Exeter City, Portsmouth, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United bosses and a Liverpool legend in the frame with the bookies

Crawley Town’s new owners are currently in the process of interviewing ‘multiple candidates’ for the vacant manager’s job.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:22 am
Paul Tisdale

John Yems left the club last Friday (May 6) following his suspension amid and FA investigation into serious allegations against the 62-year-old.

Co-chairman Preston Johnson told the Crawley Observer yesterday: “We’ve had multiple conversations with candidates, we have multiple lined up the next three days as well."

When asked about the timeline in appointing a new manager, WAGMI United’s Johnson added: “As soon as possible, but we won’t unnecessarily rush the process and need to make sure we find the best candidate for Crawley Town FC.”

The former Exeter City and Stevenage boss is the current favoruite

And bettingodds.com have published their list of current favourites for the vacant role.

The Bromley manager has impressed at the National League club and has been flattered by the links with the Reds and AFC Wimbledon jobs
The former Reds boss is a fans favourite, but a return is very unlikely
The former Aldershot Town boss could be in the running.
The former Pompey and Leyton Orient boss is 10/1
His last team was Grimsby Town
The former Oxford United, Portsmouth and Lincoln would be an interesting choice
His last job was at Fleetwood Town
It would be good to get a Ferguson in wouldn't it?
Simon Rusk is a former head Coach of Brighton and Hove Albion U21 and played 54 games for Crawley
Benito Carbone is former Sheffield Wednesday legend
A number of names have been given the odds of 25/1 including Robbie Fowler, Sol Campbell, Nathan Rooney, Sam Ricketts, Nigel Adkins and Sam Ricketts
