Paul Tisdale

John Yems left the club last Friday (May 6) following his suspension amid and FA investigation into serious allegations against the 62-year-old.

Co-chairman Preston Johnson told the Crawley Observer yesterday: “We’ve had multiple conversations with candidates, we have multiple lined up the next three days as well."

When asked about the timeline in appointing a new manager, WAGMI United’s Johnson added: “As soon as possible, but we won’t unnecessarily rush the process and need to make sure we find the best candidate for Crawley Town FC.”

The former Exeter City and Stevenage boss is the current favoruite

And bettingodds.com have published their list of current favourites for the vacant role.

The Bromley manager has impressed at the National League club and has been flattered by the links with the Reds and AFC Wimbledon jobs

The former Reds boss is a fans favourite, but a return is very unlikely

The former Aldershot Town boss could be in the running.

The former Pompey and Leyton Orient boss is 10/1

His last team was Grimsby Town

The former Oxford United, Portsmouth and Lincoln would be an interesting choice

His last job was at Fleetwood Town

It would be good to get a Ferguson in wouldn't it?

Simon Rusk is a former head Coach of Brighton and Hove Albion U21 and played 54 games for Crawley

Benito Carbone is former Sheffield Wednesday legend