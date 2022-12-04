Nick Tsaroulla delighted to round off 'tough week' for Crawley Town with win over Swindon Town

Crawley Town marked new boss Matthew Etherington’s first game in charge with an outstanding 2-0 win over Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday.

Etherington, who was appointed on November 27, wanted to make an instant impact in his first game and he did just that. Goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Jack Powell rounded off what was a very decent performance.

Speaking after the game Tsaroulla, who got the first goal of Etherington’s reign, said: “It’s a delicate situation and I think he [Etherington] has handled it brilliantly. He’s a top guy, very demanding and I think he is going to do really good things here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a tough week. I’ve enjoyed it and it is nice to round it off with a win. I think overall it was just a great team performance.”

Nick Tsaroulla celebrates his goal against Swindon Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tsaroulla’s goal was not only Crawley’s first under Etherington, but his first in League Two this season.

“It’s always a great feeling to score. It is always nice to influence the game and help the team win with a goal.” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People see the goal and the celebrations but it’s the bit people don’t see. The nasty little bits. You got to fight for the win.

“I always say it, there is no easy team in this league and when you win you always appreciate it as a player because it is tough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining in 2020 Tsaroulla has become much-loved by Reds supporters, and the feeling is quite clearly reciprocated by the 23-year-old.

He said: “I love the fans here. They mean a lot to me. Their support is top, and I can’t thank them enough and neither can the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They don’t give up on us when things are hard, they continue singing and continue chanting. They get behind us and we really felt that today. It’s just nice to send them home with a smile and with a win.”

Crawley’s next game comes on Friday evening when they host Hartlepool United. Looking ahead to the game, Tsaroulla said: “You can’t take anyone for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad