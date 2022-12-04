Nick Tsaroulla delighted to round off 'tough week' for Crawley Town with win over Swindon Town

Etherington, who was appointed on November 27, wanted to make an instant impact in his first game and he did just that. Goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Jack Powell rounded off what was a very decent performance.
Speaking after the game Tsaroulla, who got the first goal of Etherington’s reign, said: “It’s a delicate situation and I think he [Etherington] has handled it brilliantly. He’s a top guy, very demanding and I think he is going to do really good things here.
“It’s been a tough week. I’ve enjoyed it and it is nice to round it off with a win. I think overall it was just a great team performance.”
Tsaroulla’s goal was not only Crawley’s first under Etherington, but his first in League Two this season.
“It’s always a great feeling to score. It is always nice to influence the game and help the team win with a goal.” he said.
“People see the goal and the celebrations but it’s the bit people don’t see. The nasty little bits. You got to fight for the win.
“I always say it, there is no easy team in this league and when you win you always appreciate it as a player because it is tough.”
Since joining in 2020 Tsaroulla has become much-loved by Reds supporters, and the feeling is quite clearly reciprocated by the 23-year-old.
He said: “I love the fans here. They mean a lot to me. Their support is top, and I can’t thank them enough and neither can the team.
“They don’t give up on us when things are hard, they continue singing and continue chanting. They get behind us and we really felt that today. It’s just nice to send them home with a smile and with a win.”
Crawley’s next game comes on Friday evening when they host Hartlepool United. Looking ahead to the game, Tsaroulla said: “You can’t take anyone for granted.
“I think over the past couple of seasons we have struggled against the teams towards the bottom. We don’t pick up enough points. It’s a nice little challenge for us and all we can do is the best that we can.”