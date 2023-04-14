Nick Tsaroulla 'not giving up' in relegation battle as Crawley Town prepare to fight 'every last second'

Nick Tsaroulla stressed Crawley Town are ‘not giving up’ and will fight for ‘every last second’ in their battle for League Two survival.

The Reds sit one point adrift of safety going into tomorrow’s home clash against Tranmere Rovers.

Despite a difficult season, fan-favourite defender Tsaroulla said: “I have no doubt that we have enough ability to change things around.

“It’s just about not giving up until the fight is completely over. So we’ll be fighting for every last second.”

Nick Tsaroulla stressed Crawley Town are ‘not giving up’ and will fight for ‘every last second’ in their battle for League Two survival. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Only weeks ago, Crawley were five points clear of the drop zone after going five games unbeaten.

But no wins in their last three games has allowed Hartlepool United to leapfrog them in the table.

“It’s important to find balance in life and especially football. Don’t get too high and carried away with things when they’re going well or too down and upset when things aren’t, added Tsaroulla.

“We were on a so-called big high before and now we’re on a little low. We just need to stay middle, stay grounded, and carry on doing our best every single day.”

While the Reds have won just once away from home in the league this season, Crawley have beaten the likes of Premier League outfit Fulham, League One Bristol Rovers, and League Two high-flyers Salford City, Barrow, Mansfield Town and Swindon Town at home.

Having three of their final five fixtures at their Broadfield Stadium could be vital come the end of the campaign.

“The home fans are brilliant,” said Tsaroulla. “They really get behind us and they’ve done it throughout all season when it’s been difficult for them.

“They’ve always believed in us, and stuck by us, so we really appreciate them. I know we’re going to feel that support over the next games so hopefully we’re going to deliver the results that they want.”

A relegation fight doesn’t quite replicate the promotion stories being touted around Crawley at the start of the season.

Since August, the Reds fans have seen five different managers at the helm, and several senior players depart the club.

Tsaroulla, however, has always been a name fans look forward to seeing on the teamsheet.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s been definitely unlike any other [season] that I’ve had before, and I’m sure the boys will say the same.

“I feel like individually, I’ve had a good season. It’s hard saying that when the team isn’t doing great, because ultimately you want to be helping the team.

“It’s made me develop character. Every time a new manager walks through the door I’m having to impress, [and] really fight for them.”

As an attacking left-back, Tsaroulla has provided two goals and two assists in 25 appearance for Crawley this season.

Tsaroulla signed for Crawley at the end of 2020 after a year at Brentford’s B team and has flourished ever since.

As the former Cyprus youth international nears the end of his third season with Crawley, perhaps now is the time he can offer something back to the younger squad members.

“The way I like to operate is by having meaningful conversations, close, and one-to-one with players to help them psychologically, with the mindset and how things are going,” said Tsaroulla.

“Obviously, it’s been a difficult season. But rather than being the loudmouth and running around screaming, I like to let everyone know that I’m going to fight for them, and I hope they’re going to fight for me as well.

