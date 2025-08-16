A third consecutive League Two loss for Scott Lindsey’s men

Crawley Town’s nightmare start to the season continued as they slumped to their third defeat in the league after a 1-0 loss at Crewe Alexandra.

Tom O’Reilly scored the only goal of the game at Gresty Road, and Crawley had several chances late in the second half to equalise, but it wasn’t to be.

Here’s how the Crawley Town players rated

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has had a tough start to the League Two campaign

Harvey Davies – Not much chance for the goal, coped well with everything else. 8

Charlie Barker – wasn’t at his best in the first half, better in the second, with a header over the bar late in the game. 7

Joy Mukena – Apart from the goal, looked assured and dealt with what was in front of him. 7

Josh Flint – Doing some good work down the left as usual, dealt with everything. 8

Jay Willams - Tried his hardest, but not getting anywhere, better in the second half. 7

Max Anderson – Wasn’t getting his own way in the midfield, replaced on 73 minutes by Roles. 7

Harry McKirdy – Not much he can do without the service, tried hard, replaced on 64 minutes by Dixon. 7

Ade Adeyemo – Having to defend too much to get forward, got forward more in the second half as Crawley pushed for an equaliser. 7

Reece Brown – Trying to get forward but not having much success, replaced on 64 minutes by Watson. 7

Louis Flower – Linking well with Flint but having to defend too much, replaced on 63 minutes by Cashman. 7

Kabby Tshimanga – No real service so isolated up front, creating more in the second half. 7

Subs: Danny Cashman – On for Flower on 63 minutes, made a difference when he came on. 7

Louis Watson – On for Brown on 64 minutes, sat in the middle whilst Crawley searched for the equaliser. 7

Kaheim Dixon – On for McKirdy on 64 minutes, showed his pace and ability with the ball at his feet, made a huge difference when on the field. 8

Jack Roles – On for Anderson on 73 minutes, showed some grit in the midfield as usual. 7

Unused Subs: Antony Papadopoulos, Ben Redcliffe, Fate Kotay.