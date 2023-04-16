Calvin Davies saw an early red card that contributed to a calamitous opening for Bognor as they suffered a second Sussex derby defeat in a week with a 3-2 loss at Hastings United.

Davies got his marching orders for a second yellow after bitterly complaining to the referee at the award of a contentious free-kick following the home side taking a 1-0 lead on 10 minutes thanks to Freddie Legg.

It meant Blake’s charges were immediately up against it as they tried to salvage some county pride in this Isthmian premier division encounter following the 4-1 reverse at home to Lewes on Bank Holiday Monday.

And the woe continued. Rocks keeper Matt Rowley failed to deal with a speculative long-range shot from David Smith three minutes later and his failed attempt to clear allowed the ball to roll tamely into an empty net.

Action between Hastings United and the Rocks | Picture: Trevor Staff

Ten-man Bognor were stunned and struggled to find any composure and it was no surprise that Smith made it 3-0 on 27 minutes after a long ball from the back was rolled into his path from Legg and a tap in did the trick. The majority of the 1,110 fans at the Pilot Field were delighted and perhaps expected a goal glut given how badly affected the Rocks were after going down to 10 men.

Bognor had welcomed back central defender Craig Robson after seven games out with a broken finger but were without leading scorer Nathan Odokonyero who was missing with an ankle injury.

And once the Nyewood Lane outfit adjusted to a new formation forced by Davies' dismissal, the visitors got back into the game and skipper Harvey Whyte headed home on 35 minutes from Alfie Bridgman's corner to make it 3-1 at the break.

Blake made more tweaks to the tactics at half-time and the tireless Rocks gave a good account of themselves with some neat pass and move football but without much punch up front. But they persisted and Sam De St Croix gave the hosts a nervy finish after making it 3-2 on 81 minutes. In the final analysis, Blake's team couldn't snaffle an equaliser that they arguably deserved.

For Hastings the three points keep them in without a very slim chance of finishing in the top five and makiing the play-offs – but Cray Wanderers need only a point to claim that spot.

Blake said: "We can't have players getting sent off for mouthing to the official it's as simple as that. The second goal is a calamity, you can't believe it and we took a while to regroup. Then we gifted them a third but after that we took over the game.

"Then we got a goal back with a great header from skipper from the corner and in the second half, to a man, we were absolutely outstanding. And regardless of the discipline, I was proud to manage them today for their attitude, commitment and work rate.

"We put a team who were 3-1 up under great pressure and they were hanging on in the end. We didn't go into our shell, we stood up to be counted and what we asked for at half time they delivered. You should never be happy after a defeat but I thought I saw a lot of things in that half that made me really happy. The players didn't shirk it and played for the club and the supporters. As I said, I was proud of them.”

Rocks are in action again on Tuesday night when they face Brighton U21s at Lancing’s Culver Road ground in the semi-final of the Sussex Senior Cup.