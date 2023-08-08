Nike deal described as ‘defining moment’ in Lewes FC’s history

Lewes FC have teamed up with global footwear and apparel brand, Nike, as their new kit supplier and partner from the 2023/24 season in a three-year deal.

It's a defining moment in our history to partner with one of the most premium brands in the world, and one of the most recognisable in football.

From Ronaldo Nazario debuting the all- new synthetic leather Mercurial boot on his feet on football’s biggest stage in France, 1998, to the Lionesses’ winning kit from the Women's EUROs 2022, Nike is inextricably linked with the sport.

As kit partner, Nike will produce strips for the Rooks’ women's and men's first team, the pathway, as well as merchandise for our owners and supporters in over 40 countries around the world. The partnership will also see wider benefits to the Lewes community and the growth and development of the game at all levels.

Anns Grey shows what the new Nike shirts for Lewes FC look like | Picture: Lewes FC Twitter

Lewes FC said: “Nike aligns with our values as a club and has a strong history in women's football. In 1993 they signed Mia Hamm to an endorsement deal, one of the first global brands to promote female role models.

“They were also the kit provider for the USWNT during their 1999 World Cup win, and when Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty, she became a symbol of female empowerment with her iconic celebration that involved the Nike sports bra.

“Nike realised that within male and female sport, it was important to produce comfortable and aesthetic apparel that supports both genders, such as football boots and shirts.”

Stef McLoughlin, Lewes FC Commercial Manager, said: "Nike is a bold, brave brand, and we are a bold, brave club. In the conversations leading up to this partnership, it was clear that we aligned on our vision for a partnership that was more than just a kit.

"It was about purpose, ambition and democratising football for all. We're delighted to be taking this step forward with such great partners by our side.”

Sarah Hannah, VP/GM at Nike London, said: “We, at Nike, are incredibly excited to be partnering with Lewes FC for the upcoming season and beyond. The shared values between Nike and Lewes FC involving equality and community are fundamental to our partnership and really show the power of football.”

The multi-year partnership will also see the club working in conjunction with industry leading teamwear suppliers, Kitlocker.com who will take over duties managing their online store.

Ben Dixon, New Business Development Manager at Kitlocker.com, commented: “Kitlocker.com are very excited to be working with Lewes FC and Nike, the club is very progressive and there’s a lot of synergy between all involved parties.

"We’re looking forward to applying the best practices that have seen us become service and apparel leaders across sport in the UK over the last 10 years, as well as unveiling match jerseys we’re sure fans will love. We can’t wait to support the club next season, both on and off the pitch.”