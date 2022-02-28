Nine points clear: Hastings United win at Chichester

Its Saturday and it’s sunny in Sussex for an East vs West derby where Hastings United travel to Chichester City. All eyes are on the ‘U’s new signing Danny Parish who joins following a spell at National League South team Welling United.

Hastings start the game 6 points clear at the top of the Isthmian League South East having only lost 1 game in 2022 against Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City start the game in 9th place following consecutive defeats to Herne Bay, Cray Valley PM and Hythe Town.

Chichester kick off the first half with the ‘U’s shooting from right to left. A long ball gives Parish a chance to show off his speed and forces a brilliant save from the Chichester goalkeeper, the resulting corner is cleared by Chichester. Chichester have their fair share of chances in the first half and test Louis Rogers who makes a decent save at his near post.

Danny Parish scores on his Hastings United debut at Chichester City / Picture: Scott White

As the half continues United are able to press higher with Parish testing the keeper and Worrall curling the ball just wide of the post. The referee blows the whistle and the teams exit the field with the scores level. HT: Chichester City 0 – 0 Hastings United

As the players re-enter the field for the second half Ben Pope has made way for Sam Hasler.

United start the second half brightly with a chip over the defence where Parish is able to control the ball, he knocks the ball away from the oncoming keeper who collides with Parish, the referee blows his whistle and after a discussion with the linesman over where the foul takes place awards Hastings United with a penalty.

With Ben Pope off the field Parish steps up to take the penalty and smashes the ball towards the keeper's bottom right corner, the keeper is able to get a hand to it however the power is too much, and it finds its way into the back of the net.

Danny Parish celebrates / Picture: Scott White

Chichester kick off and Sam Hasler finds himself in the book for a reckless challenge after only 13 minutes on the pitch. Hastings look to maintain their lead and pressure by bringing on James Hull who replaces Ismaila Diallo. The ‘U’s keep the pressure on the home side with a free kick which results in a corner.

Tom Chalmers finds himself in space down the wing and whips the ball in for James Hull who’s overhead kick sails spectacularly over the bar. Knory Scott finds himself in the book for dissent when he kicks the ball away after the referee blows for a free kick to Chichester. As the Chichester free kick is taken the ball sails out to the wing, off the ball there is a coming together between James Hull and Ben Mendoza, there appeared to be no malice and they just crossed paths, the referee on the other hand didn’t see it that way and shows Hasler a second yellow card and the league leaders are reduced to 10 men.

Knory Scott remains heated and, with the ‘U’s already a man down, is replaced by Kenny Pogue with 10 minutes left to play. Chichester are able to keep the ball with the extra man and force a save from Rogers when a shot ricochets off Craig Stone. Chichester have a quick succession of corners which cause no trouble.

A big kick up from Rogers finds Tom Chalmers up the wing, he is able to get around 2 defenders, and whips his cross into an unmarked James Hull who slots the ball neatly past the goal keeper to put Hastings United 2-0 up. The referee then brings the game to a close.

James Hull makes it 2-0 / Picture: Scott White

Big news coming in from other fixtures in the league are second placed Cray Valley PM have lost 3-1 to Ashford United and with the 2-0 win at Chichester the ‘U’s are now 9 points clear at the top.

Chichester: 1. Kieran Magee (Cautioned 53’) 2. Ryan Davidson 3. Rob Hutchings 4. Jamie Horncastle (16. Tyrone Madhani 83’) 5. Lewis Hyde (14. Eric-Georges Dellaud 85’) 6. Ben Pashley (Cautioned 66’) 7. Lloyd Rowlatt 8. Emmett Dunn 9. Josh Clack 10. Ben Mendoza (Cautioned 44’) 11. Ethan Prichard (17. Kaleem Haitham 68’). Subs: 13. Oliver Carroll 14. Eric-Georges Dellaud 16. Tyrone Madhani 17. Kaleem Haitham 18. Charlie Oakwell

Hastings United: 1. Louis Rogers 3. Ryan Worrall 4. Finn O’Mara 5. Craig Stone 6. Tom Chalmers 7. Danny Parish (Goal 53’ Pen) 8. Jack Dixon 9. Ben Pope (11. Sam Hasler 46’) 15. Ismaila Diallo (Cautioned 17’, 16. James Hull 59’) 17. Tommy Cooney 18. Knory Scott (Cautioned 71’, 14. Kenny Pogue 81’). Subs: 11. Sam Hasler (Cautioned 58’, Sent Off 74’) 12. Marcus Goldsmith 14. Kenny Pogue 16. James Hull (Goal 90+2’) 19. Dave Martin

Attendance: 318

James Hull celebrates his goal with the United fans / Picture: Scott White