‘No-brainer’ – Former Millwall and AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper joins Crawley Town
The Reds have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Sandford on an initial deal that will run until the end of the 2023/24 season.
The 24-year-old shot-stopper is a product of the Millwall academy, where he played alongside current Crawley defender Harry Ransom.
During his time at The Den, Sandford had successful loan spells with Welling United, Dorking Wanderers, Maidstone United, Dover Athletic and Weymouth.
Since his release from Millwall, Sandford had a brief stint with AFC Wimbledon before linking up with Dartford FC in the National League South to regain match fitness before a move back into the English Football League became available.
Sandford said: “I am delighted to be here with Crawley. I know Corey [Addai] well and also Harry Ransom from my time at Millwall, so I have heard so many good things about the club.
“I am ecstatic to be here and to get going. The process was really easy, and it was a no-brainer for me to join the club, and I am looking forward to getting stuck in.”
Reds goalkeeper coach Steve Hale added: “[We’re] delighted to bring Ryan in. I've been aware of him over the last few years.
“I spoke to five different goalkeeping coaches who worked with him, who all gave him glowing references which married up with what I already knew about him, which made it an easy decision to bring him to compete with the other goalkeepers."