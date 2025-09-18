'No headaches for me' - Crawley Town boss says 'it's clear' what his side looks like for Notts County trip

From the outside looking in, some Crawley Town fans might think Scott Lindsey has a selection headache going into Saturday’s trip to Notts County - but the Gaffer himself says he doesn’t.

Reds go to Meadow Lane on the back of three consecutive wins and four games unbeaten. And for Saturday Ryan Loft, who impressed on his debut at Harrogate, returns after suspension and Charlton loanee Kaheim Dixon has had a full week’s training - and 90 minutes - under his belt after coming back from International duty.

But will they come into a side who beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 on Saturday? “ I think probably from the outside looking in, people would think that it's an headache, but it's not,” said Lindsey.

“It's actually really easy to make. I think it's really clear what the team should look like and I think that it's really clear what the bench should look like. So headache, no.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“A lot of professionals at the club would think that they should be in the team and think that they should be in the squad. And they probably have a case because of doing really well the other night, for argument's sake, and training well. But at the moment, I don't think there's call for major changes because we're winning and playing well.

“So I think it's really clear and easy.”

The Magpies are currently 12th in the League Two table and Lindsey is expecting a tough trip. But the Reds boss says he also expecting a really good game of football.

“It’s a good game to play in,” he said. “I think that we enjoy playing against good teams. I think it's important that we challenge ourselves against the better teams of the division.

“I think it's good for us, for our development as a team as well. That's exactly what it's going to be, it's going to be a challenge, especially away from home at Notts County, it's always a tough place to go.

“They've had some kind of indifferent results, lost to Chillingham at the weekend. It was the first time they hadn't actually managed to score, so we know they're capable of scoring, they're very strong at the top end of the pitch.

“We've got lots of respect for the manager, Martin Paterson, who I know really well. I did my A-licence with him many years ago. We think it's going to be a very difficult game, but like I say, one we're really looking forward to.”

But with an unbeaten run of four matches, Lindsey is confident. “It’s good timing. You've always got to go to Notts County with good timing. At the moment, we're playing really well and obviously winning, which is important that we go there full of confidence, because we do. And I'm happy with the progression that the team are making.

“Even though it was a slow start, we've actually got off and running now. So we want to continue that and Saturday is another opportunity for us to continue that.

“Like I said, it's going to be a tough game, but I back my team. If we get everything right, I back us to go there and win.”

Gavan Holohan, who missed Tuesday night’s Vertu Cup win over Aston Villa, with an ankle knock, is expected to be in the squad.