Dominic Di Paola has no nerves and no concerns going into Horsham FC’s title-deciding home game with Hashtag United.

In what promises to be an enthralling and nerve-shredding final day of the season, the second-placed Hornets will be crowned Isthmian Premier champions if they beat Hashtag this Saturday and top-of-the-table Billericay Town drop points at home to Cheshunt.

If both the Hornets and Ricay are victorious, Horsham will need to win by two goals more than Ricay to leapfrog the Blues.

Di Paola is in a relaxed mood going into the Hornets’ pivotal clash, admitting all he could ask from his players was to win the game.

Lucas Rodrigues, pursued by team-mates, celebrates his goal in Friday’s 3-0 defeat of Cray Wanderers. Pictures courtesy of Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

He said: “If we win the game, that’s great. That’s the target.

“We know if we win the game we get the home play-off, which is a good box to tick, but we can’t impact what happens up in Essex. We can’t impact it in any way shape or form.

“We’ve got to come up with a game plan to beat Hashtag, and what will be will be in terms of after that. We’ve got to win and hope things go our way.

“It’s not in our hands unfortunately. They [Billericay] have got two snookers on us - goal difference and goals scored.

Harvey Sparks celebrates netting against Cray Wanderers

“I’ve got no nerves, no concerns, no nothing really. There’s going to be a big crowd there, and everyone’s very excited about the day, but my process is always the same - we need to turn up and perform.”

Saturday will see the league’s meanest defence come up against the division’s fiercest frontline. Horsham have conceded just 39 goals in 41 league games, while the Tags have plundered 81 league goals.

Di Paola was quick to point out that eighth-placed Hashtag will pose a huge threat and won’t be coming to Sussex to ‘roll over’ for the Hornets.

He said: “Everyone’s forgetting there's a second team in this game.

James Hammond hitches a ride on beaming goalscorer Harvey Sparks during Horsham's Good Friday win over Cray Wanderers

“People are talking about scorelines, but the primary aim is to win the game - if we don’t win the game we don’t get anywhere.

“We have to just approach it like a normal game of football, where we’re playing against a really good side who are the top goalscorers in the league.

“When I looked at the run-in at Christmas, I looked at Hashtag and thought they might be playing for the play-offs.

“They’re not going to come down with the aim of being nice to us, they’ll want to go and win a game of football.

“There’s no one in this league who will roll over for us, at any stage ever, so it will be a really tough game.”

And with a near sell-out crowd expected at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, Di Paola had this message for the Horsham faithful.

“I know it’s not the easiest ground to create an atmosphere at, but bring the best version of yourselves and support us as much as possible.

“The boys, as everyone knows, will never give anything less than their best and the support we receive really drives us on.”