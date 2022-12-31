'No one really knows what's going on' - Crawley Town defender on current situation at club and defeat to Stevenage

Crawley Town defender Harry Ransom admits ‘no one really knows what’s going on’ after a 3-1 loss to Stevenage following the departure of their manager and number 9 in the last 48 hours.

Harry Ransom

In the last 48 hours, Crawley’s first team manager, Matthew Etherington has left the club by mutual consent after just 34 days in charge, whilst their number 9, Tom Nichols was sold to relegation rivals Gillingham.

“No one really knows what’s going on,” said Ransom, after losing 3-1 to Stevenage on Friday night, whilst assistant coach Darren Byfield took temporary control of the squad. “We’ve come into training, and we found out that the gaffers gone. Byfield didn’t know if he was in charge properly, so it has been a little bit of a mess and it has been tough for the lads.

“A lot of us are young so it’s the first time we’ve ever experienced it and even some of the experienced lads, they’ve never seen anything like this.”

The club’s director football, Chris Galley said, “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals,” after the Etherington announcement on Thursday morning. For the second time this season, the Reds are without a permanent manager.

Crawley travelled to the Eden Utilities Stadium with a young team after senior players such as George Francomb, Tony Craig and Jake Hessenthaler were left out of the squad. Preston Johnson, one of the clubs’ owners claimed it was so they could, “properly evaluate the team,” ahead of the January transfer window.

Stevenage opened the scoring through Jordan Roberts only ten minutes into the match whilst Carl Piergianni went on to add a brace for the Boro. Dom Telford converted a penalty for the Reds, but it did little to prevent Crawley’s third successive loss in the league.

Darren Byfield

Byfield was rushed into action on Thursday as the most senior member of coaching staff remaining at the club. After his first game as manager of the Reds, he said, “Everyone that knows me, knows I’m prepared for anything, and my energy levels never change. It’s football, and these things will happen.

“Obviously, the news was a shock with Matty and Simon Davies, we thought they were going to be here for a while. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the day after, but you just keep going until you’re told otherwise.”

Byfield has been confirmed as the manager for the next game away to Newport County on Monday night. The club have confirmed they “will appoint a permanent manager as soon as possible.”

Stevenage have had a terrific start to the season in second whilst Crawley are only six points above the relegation zone in 20th. After facing the team with the second-best goal difference in the league, Ransom said, “We knew that was coming. They’re direct, physical, good in the air and very effective as well.