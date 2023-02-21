Lewes FC are throwing their full weight behind the Football v Homophobia campaign.

Home matches for the men’s team on Saturday and women’s side on Sunday – the latter being a big FA Cup tie – will both play a role in highlighting a national crusade which is part of LGBTQ= history month.

Lewes said: “We are pleased to announce that during LGBTQ+ history month our fixtures on 25 and 26 February will be running in support of Football v Homophobia (FvH).

"Our women’s FA Cup fifth round tie vs Cardiff City on 26 will be dedicated to the campaign and our men’s players will be showing their support for the campaign when they play Billericay Town on Saturday 25.

Lewes FC are constantly working to stamp out discrimination in football | Picture: James Boyes

"Football v Homophobia is an international campaign working throughout the football pyramid to challenge discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The campaign was founded 12 years ago by ‘The Justin Campaign’, which formed 10 years after the tragic suicide of gay footballer Justin Fashanu in 1998.

“At Lewes FC as part of our commitment to the beautiful game, we care about using football to drive positive change in society. We have a wonderful and welcoming community at this club and we wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate our diversity, and raise awareness about homophobia in the game.

“No one should feel excluded or discriminated against because of their identity and we can all work together to make football a more inclusive place. Whilst attitudes vary across the industry, homophobic abuse remains a serious problem in football and wider society.

“Just last month, Football v Homophobia penned a letter calling for urgent action after recent incidents of homophobic abuse in men’s football within stadiums and on social media. Campaigns like Football V Homophobia are crucial in challenging mindsets, educating people and enhancing LGBTQ visibility and opportunityin football.

“There is no place for hate in our beautiful game and we are encouraging all our supporters to join us over the weekend to #KickItOut.

“Information and leaflets will be available at the Dripping Pan about the work that Football V Homophobia does and how you can support them. Football v Homophobia is an initiative of Pride Sports. To find out more visit: https://www.footballvhomophobia.com/.