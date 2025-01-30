Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A perfect week in the league is complete – now for another huge game in the FA Trophy.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wins over two of their promotion rivals in the space of four days have taken Worthng to the top of the National League South table.

Now, though, the focus switches to the FA Trophy – and the chance to take another step towards the Wembley final with another massive Woodside Road occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League Premier high flyers Rochdale, former long-term members of the Football League, visit for Satruday’s fifth-round tie - and Rebels boss Chris Agutter can’t wait. Rochdale are sixth in their division and one of Woodside’s largest crowds of the season will be seen on Saturday.

It’s the furthest Worthing have gone in the Trophy and Saturday’s winners pick up £6,000 and a spot in the last eight.

Agutter told us: “We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in the National League. It will be a real benchmark of where we are in our journey.

"Like every game, we will attack and play on the front foot – we will try to play the game our way on what will be an historic day for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The camp is buzzing after Saturday’s 2-1 win away to promotion rivals Maidstone was followed by a same-scoreline success at home to Boreham Wood in midweek.

Celebrations during Worthing's second half comeback against Boreham Wood | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Agutter said of the win in Kent, secured by an own goal and a Mo Faal finish: "The way Maidstone play, they put you under so much pressure, and it was tough going in the second half.

"But for all of their territory, and the fact they had about 80 per cent possession in our penalty box in the second half, I think they created better more clear-cut chances in the first half.

"That is a credit to the team and how we defended our box against a considerable threat. It was an aerial bombardment but we dug in and it was a fantastic show of resilience, mentality and quality as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter pointed out it was not just down to Worthing’s defending: “We scored another two goals of real high quality. In the first half we could have scored four or five. Some of our football was outstanding.

Reuben Carvalho celebrates the winner against Boreham Wood | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"It was a performance, similar to the Dorking game, which had a bit of everything. I’m really proud of the players – they deserve a lot of credit.”

And Agutter hailed a fantastic night for Worthing after a second-half comeback earned a 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood last night – and took them top of National League South.

In front of more than 1,500 at Woodside Road on Tuesday, the Rebels trailed at the break to the team who began the night top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But against ten men, goals by Joel Colbran and Reuben Carvalho, the new recruit who also set up the equaliser, gave the Rebels the rewards and meant they replaced their visitors in top spot.

Wood had been hindered by the 31st-minute sending-off of Chris Bush for clattering Mo Faal and Worthing took full advantage. They’re three points clear at the top of a still-tightly-packed top seven.

Agutter said: “It’s a big win. It’s only three points but against that level of opposition, it’s a huge result for us. They’ve been on a brilliant run, they’re that well organised and well coached, for us to win is a real credit to the players.

"If that doesn’t give the group more confidence in terms of where we want to go, I’m not sure what else will."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter felt Worthing were nervy early on but said: “Going a goal down probably helped we needed to go after them.

"We were the dominant team at 11 v 11 other than the first ten minutes but them going down to ten helped. But we had to be patient.

"Reuben is a very, very good player. We suit him and he suits us. He’s a Worthing type of player.

"The fans were brilliant, they kicked every ball, questioned every decision.”

Worthing don’t play in the league again until Saturday week, February 8, at Tonbridge.