Eastbourne Borough, Lewes and Horsham were the big winners on the third Saturday of the non-league season.

Goals by Dan Quick and Finn Ballard-McBride meant Borough came from behind to beat Aveley 2-1 at Priory Lane in National League South. The win, Borough’s second in their opening four games, moved them up to eighth place.

Worthing needed a late Jack Spong goal to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at Hemel Hempstead.

In the Isthmian premier, Lewes are three points clear at the top after Eddie Allsopp, Danny Bassett and Marcus Sablier scored to earn a 3-1 win at Cray Wanderers.

Haywards Heath on their way to an FA Vase win over Montpelier Villa on Friday night | Picture: Ray Turner

Horsham are only two places behind them thanks to a 4-1 win at Hashtag United – Daniel Ajakaiye (2), Danny Barker and James Hammond the men on target.

Hastings slipped to their first defeat, going down 3-0 at Potters Bar, while Chichester City lost 5-2 at Dover having been holding the hosts at 2-2 at the break after goals by Mo Jammeh and Isaac Bello.

Tommy-Lee Higgs and Lucas Pattenden scored to bring Bognor back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Hendon. Whitehawk came from a goal down to beat Bowers and Pitsea 2-1, the scorers Charlie Walker and Ronald Sithole

In the Isthmian south east division, Elliott Romain’s double helped Three Bridges to a 2-2 draw at Phoenix and goals by James Ding (2) and Leon Greig gave Eastbourne Town their first win on their return to the Isthmian League, 3-1 at Merstham.

Broadbridge Heath went down 3-1 at home to Deal Town, Matthew Hay getting their goal late on.

In the FA Trophy, Lancing are out after a 1-0 loss at home to Southall but Steyning won 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at South Park Reigate. Littlehampton’s tie was rained off.

The first qualifying round action in the FA Vase began on Friday night when Haywards Heath won 3-0 away to Montpelier Villa. Lewis Finney, Jack Meeres and Alex Plummer scored to put Heath through.

And there were Vase wins today for Crawley Down Gatwick, Wick, Hassocks, Horsham YMCA, Peacehaven & Telscombe, Little Common and Billingshurst.