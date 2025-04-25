Northampton Town might have nothing to play for, but Crawley Town boss is expecting a tough test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton Town might have nothing to play for in League One when they visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday – but Scott Lindsey is still expecting a very tough afternoon.

The Cobblers looked like they might be dragged into the League One relegation battle at one point but they are safe going into the final two weekends of the season.

Some fans may think they might take their foot off the gas as they see the season out, but one person who doesn’t is the Crawley Town boss.

Only a win will be good enough for Reds to take their survival battle to the last weekend and nothing has changed in their preparation this week.

Crawley Town lost 3-0 at Northampton Town earlier in the season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We'll never prepare differently from any game,” said Lindsey. “Every game's a process. Every game, it's like clockwork. We do the same thing every, every game we play in.

“In effect, their season's done in a way. But if you speak to their manager, he will say that he wants maximum points out of their remaining games. That's because we're professionals, right? And that's what we all want, you know? So they won't be downing tools, no doubt.”

And as ever Lindsey has been meticulous in his preparation, studying Northampton to analyse their threats.

"They're a team that are quite aggressive, very direct, play for set plays, long throws, free kicks, corners, put it in your box and really test you out, really ask questions of you from from a defensive point of view,” said Lindsey. “It's going to be a tough challenge and we know it's going to be a tough game. They're a very competitive team. They're aggressive on the press. They're aggressive in the tackle.

“They're a real strong kind of like physical team that will ask a lot of questions of you.”