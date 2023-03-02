Northampton Town v Crawley Town preview: Things do not get an easier for Reds as they travel to promotion-chasers

Things aren’t getting easier for Crawley Town as they travel to promotion chasing Northampton Town.

The Cobblers are once again in contention for promotion to League One and look to be coming out the right side of a little wobble in form.

Jon Brady’s side went on a run of one win in seven before defeating Colchester United last weekend in a much needed 1-0 victory.

Louis Appere got the goal in that game, but it has been his strike partner Sam Hoskins who has been getting a lot of praise this season due to his fine form.

Sam Hoskins. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hoskins bagged a brace in the reserve fixture when Northampton won 3-2 at The Broadfield Stadium due to a 92nd minute winner.

Prior to the midweek League Two fixtures, Hoskins was joint top scorer in the league with 17 goals.

Hoksins has been with The Cobblers since 2015 and is having his best goal scoring season at the club so far and will be hoping to fire them to League One once again.

Crawley have been a nuisance in recent years for Northampton with The Red Devils not losing at Sixfields since 2016.

Tom Nichols’ first half goal was enough for Crawley to win 1-0 there last season, when The Cobblers were once again pushing for promotion.

This one will be a lot trickier for Scott Lindsey’s side and fatigue will surely be kicking in towards the end of the match following the long trip to Tranmere in midweek.

But The Reds need results and won’t care how they come if they are to stay in League Two for another season.

