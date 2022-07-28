Reds fans have been eagerly anticipating the big reveal ever since they signed a deal with adidas to be their kit manufacturer.

Crawley Town are the only League Two side to be partnered with adidas.

The new kit is predominantly red, with the classic three white stripes, and the ‘squiggle’ sponsorship logo they revealed with their exclusive NFT third kit. It has what can only be described as a tortoise shell pattern in on the shirt.

And fans seemed to like the kit. Replying the club’s tweet, Will McKinney said: “Not only are we going up, but we're going up in style.”

Charlie Moylan said: “That is beautiful.”

Ellis Barton said: “I’m nearly tempted to say it was worth the wait! What a beautiful kit.”

The Reds will wear the short ion their first League Two match of the season at Carlisle United on Saturday (July 30).